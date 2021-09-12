  • September 12, 2021
Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit orders aid for flood victims

Man carrying bags during Thailand floods. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister has ordered urgent aid be provided to flood victims and called for drainage to be aided while water reserves are prepared for the dry season.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan headed the third National Water Resource Committee meeting of 2021 via video conference, ordering all agencies to expedite their programs while publicizing warnings for the public against water disasters. The meeting approved further progress on the Khlong Kapong Reservoir in Chachoengsao and a water diversion project in Rayong, instructing the Royal Irrigation Department to speed up the undertaking.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



