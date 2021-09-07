Thailand expects more rain as tropical storm Conson moves closer







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the development of tropical storm Conson expected to move into the South China Sea this week, while a monsoonal trough and influence from yet another emerging storm is expected to cause more rain in the upper east regions of Thailand from tomorrow.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the central, eastern, and lower northeastern regions from tomorrow, caused by a trough that is expected to strengthen from this evening.

Meanwhile, the northeastern region is expected to see more rain this weekend from the influence of an emerging storm, which will not directly pass through the country.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





