  • September 7, 2021
Jobless tour guides ‘committing suicide, forced to steal’

View of the main building at Hat Yai International Airport. Photo: Nutjaru / Wikimedia Commons.



SONGKHLA: Nine tour guides based in Hat Yai have taken their own lives since the pandemic shut down the tourist sector, while others have descended to theft to stay alive, according to an industry spokesman.

Witthaya Sae Lim, former chairman of the Songkhla professional guides association, said about 600 local guides had been without work since early last year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST



