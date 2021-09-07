  • September 7, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Chiang Mai
  3. Couple held by…

Couple held by police as search resumes for missing girl in Chiang Mai

Couple held by police as search resumes for missing girl in Chiang Mai

Police pick up truck in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.



A couple is being been held in police custody for questioning in connection with the search for a 23-month-old girl, who went missing from a remote village in Mae Taeng district of Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai on Sunday night.

The 44-year-old Akha man is a neighbour of the missing girl’s father. He and his wife were separately questioned by police for several hours yesterday, after which both were detained on charges of illegal entry.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bangkok police arrest hardcore protesters at Din Daeng in pre-emptive swoop
Bangkok

Bangkok police arrest hardcore protesters at Din...

September 7, 2021
24 people and bar owner arrested at rooftop bar for allegedly drinking alcohol in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

24 people and bar owner arrested at...

September 5, 2021
Fatal accident in Bangkok on Saturday triggers police review of use of containers to block protesters
Bangkok

Fatal accident in Bangkok on Saturday triggers...

September 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.