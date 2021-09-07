Couple held by police as search resumes for missing girl in Chiang Mai







A couple is being been held in police custody for questioning in connection with the search for a 23-month-old girl, who went missing from a remote village in Mae Taeng district of Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai on Sunday night.

The 44-year-old Akha man is a neighbour of the missing girl’s father. He and his wife were separately questioned by police for several hours yesterday, after which both were detained on charges of illegal entry.

By Thai PBS World





