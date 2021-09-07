  • September 7, 2021
Phuket Braces for COVID Patient Increase

Sign with preventive measures against COVID-19 at entrance to “Central Festival” shopping mall in Phuket. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK, Sept 7 (TNA) – The governor of Phuket province discussed treatment solutions for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with local administrators as their rising number raised concern.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew had the meeting with executives of local administration organizations, sub-district chiefs and village headmen in Phuket as mass testing confirmed 200-250 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past week among groups of at-risk people including construction workers, fishing crewmen, workers at wet markets and prison inmates.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



