Phuket Braces for COVID Patient Increase







BANGKOK, Sept 7 (TNA) – The governor of Phuket province discussed treatment solutions for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with local administrators as their rising number raised concern.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew had the meeting with executives of local administration organizations, sub-district chiefs and village headmen in Phuket as mass testing confirmed 200-250 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past week among groups of at-risk people including construction workers, fishing crewmen, workers at wet markets and prison inmates.

