The private sector in Phuket is urging the government to fully reopen the resort island by Dec 1, saying the move can bring in more than 210 billion baht in tourism-related revenue in just three months.

The call came as businesses in Phuket realised that they won’t be able to survive with the island only partially reopened under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST