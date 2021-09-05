  • September 5, 2021
Sandbox tourists shunted as Phuket officials delist guesthouses from SHA+

Guesthouse in Karon, Phuket. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.



PHUKET: Officials have yet to explain why guesthouses already inspected and approved as SHA+ accommodation venues are having their SHA+ licences revoked because they are fully legally operating as guesthouses, but not as hotels ‒ a fact known at the time when they were approved.

The operator of one guesthouse in Patong told The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 4) that he first learned of the problem on last Wednesday night (Sept 1), when he went to register guest details through the Thailand SHA web portal ‒ as required by law.

By The Phuket News



