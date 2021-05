PHUKET: Patong Police have arrested a group of 12 people, including Thais and foreigners, for sitting and drinking together on the Patong beachfront on Friday night (May 14).

Officers arrested the dozen perpetrators for illegally gathering in contravention of the provincial order issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the island, and for drinking alcohol in a public area.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

