May 16, 2021

Foreign vessel with COVID-19 infected crew anchored off Songkhla

3 hours ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

Port of Songkhla viewed from Songkhla district. Photo: Oatz.


SONGKHLA: The “Boa Deep C”, a Norwegian-flagged offshore support vessel carrying six crewmen infected with Covid-19, has been ordered to stay anchored off Ko Nu island in this southern province, Rear Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Saturday.

R/Adm Pokkrong, the spokesman for the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), said the vessel had been anchored off Ko Nu island since May 12 as ordered by the marine office of Songkhla.

Full story: Bangkok Post

