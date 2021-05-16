Foreign vessel with COVID-19 infected crew anchored off Songkhla

Foreign vessel with COVID-19 infected crew anchored off Songkhla1 min read
SONGKHLA: The “Boa Deep C”, a Norwegian-flagged offshore support vessel carrying six crewmen infected with Covid-19, has been ordered to stay anchored off Ko Nu island in this southern province, Rear Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Saturday.
R/Adm Pokkrong, the spokesman for the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), said the vessel had been anchored off Ko Nu island since May 12 as ordered by the marine office of Songkhla.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST