May 15, 2021

COVID-19 outbreak closes Korat sausage factory

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Edogawa. CC BY-SA 3.0.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Authorities have ordered the closure of a sausage factory in Muang district for 14 days after the number of Covid-19 infections linked to a cluster in the factory rose to 30.

The cluster of infections at the factory, which employs more than 800 people, has spread to other areas in the northeastern province, Nakhon Ratchasima governor Vichien Chantaranothai said on Saturday.

Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

