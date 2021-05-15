COVID-19 outbreak closes Korat sausage factory

COVID-19 outbreak closes Korat sausage factory1 min read
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Authorities have ordered the closure of a sausage factory in Muang district for 14 days after the number of Covid-19 infections linked to a cluster in the factory rose to 30.
The cluster of infections at the factory, which employs more than 800 people, has spread to other areas in the northeastern province, Nakhon Ratchasima governor Vichien Chantaranothai said on Saturday.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST