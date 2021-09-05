Car mob rally from Ratchaprasong to Asoke Monday to oust Prayut







As protesters converged at Asoke intersection in Bangkok on Sunday, red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar told the crowd he would lead a larger “car mob” rally that would run from Ratchaprasong intersection to Asoke on Monday.

The veteran protester urged motorists to join the convoy and honk when they drive past Asoke around 4pm.

