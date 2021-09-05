  • September 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Car mob rally…

Car mob rally from Ratchaprasong to Asoke Monday to oust Prayut

Car mob rally from Ratchaprasong to Asoke Monday to oust Prayut

Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. photo: pxfuel.



As protesters converged at Asoke intersection in Bangkok on Sunday, red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar told the crowd he would lead a larger “car mob” rally that would run from Ratchaprasong intersection to Asoke on Monday.

The veteran protester urged motorists to join the convoy and honk when they drive past Asoke around 4pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Fatal accident in Bangkok on Saturday triggers police review of use of containers to block protesters
Bangkok

Fatal accident in Bangkok on Saturday triggers...

September 5, 2021
Prayut, five cabinet ministers, survive second no-confidence motion in a year
News

Prayut, five cabinet ministers, survive second no-confidence...

September 4, 2021
Prayut denies opposition MP’s accusation he bribed a group of MPs in Parliament
News

Prayut denies opposition MP’s accusation he bribed...

September 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.