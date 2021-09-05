  • September 5, 2021
Fatal accident in Bangkok on Saturday triggers police review of use of containers to block protesters

Containers stacked in a row on the street. Photo: pxfuel.



Bangkok police will reconsider the use of shipping containers to block anti-government protesters after a fatal road accident last night (Saturday). A motorcyclist was killed when he rammed his vehicle into one of the containers on Samsen Road, in the Dusit district of Bangkok.

Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told the media today (Sunday) that police are still waiting for an autopsy report adding, however, that the use of containers to block roads will have to be reviewed following the accident.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



