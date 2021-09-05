Pattaya eyes reopening







The lessons learned from Phuket which has led the way in reopening to foreign visitors since July 1, followed by Samui Plus two weeks later, have encouraged Pattaya to follow in their footsteps.

Pattaya is part of the mainland, unlike Phuket and Samui which are islands and so easier to isolate. That means the “Pattaya Move On (PMO)” initiative has had to come up with stricter conditions for tourists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST





