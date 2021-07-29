Samui Plus programme teeters on brink







The Samui Plus scheme risks cancellation if infections double from the current rate, with the planned 7+7 island extension already postponed until the situation improves, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said after a discussion with Koh Samui office and Surat Thani province on Thursday the reopening plan is still on, despite a record high in new infections.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Dusida Worrachaddejchai

BANGKOK POST





