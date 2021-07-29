Bangkok’s Chinatown street food stalls, gold shops see worst trade in years
Samui Plus programme teeters on brink
The Samui Plus scheme risks cancellation if infections double from the current rate, with the planned 7+7 island extension already postponed until the situation improves, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said after a discussion with Koh Samui office and Surat Thani province on Thursday the reopening plan is still on, despite a record high in new infections.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST