  • July 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. South
  3. Samui Plus programme…

Samui Plus programme teeters on brink

Samui Plus programme teeters on brink

Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui. Photo: A3diet.



The Samui Plus scheme risks cancellation if infections double from the current rate, with the planned 7+7 island extension already postponed until the situation improves, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said after a discussion with Koh Samui office and Surat Thani province on Thursday the reopening plan is still on, despite a record high in new infections.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bangkok’s Chinatown street food stalls, gold shops see worst trade in years
Bangkok

Bangkok’s Chinatown street food stalls, gold shops...

July 29, 2021
Prayut hopes COVID situation will ease ‘in 4-6 weeks’
News

Prayut hopes COVID situation will ease ‘in...

July 29, 2021
Has Thaksin finally found a way of returning to Thailand ‘through the front door’?
News

Has Thaksin finally found a way of...

July 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.