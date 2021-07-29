Prayut hopes COVID situation will ease ‘in 4-6 weeks’







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hopes the Covid-19 situation in the country will ease in the next four to six weeks, a source said, amid public concerns over a rise in daily coronavirus cases.

“I hope the situation will improve in the next four to six weeks based on the current medical evidence,” the source quoted Gen Prayut saying during an online meeting as the infection rate set another daily record of 16,533 new cases, along with 133 fatalities on Wednesday.

