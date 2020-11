TRAT: Two rescue workers and an injured man they were carrying died when their rescue vehicle struck a concrete pole and plunged into a reservoir in Muang district on Saturday morning.

The fatal crash occurred at the See Siad reservoir in tambon Wang Krachae, said Pol Capt Lerdsak Rattanapitak, a duty officer at the Muang police station, who was alerted around 6 am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Jakkrit Waewkraihong and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts