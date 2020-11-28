Three foreign yachts dock in Phuket





PHUKET: Three foreign yachts entered Phuket waters and anchored about 6km from Ao Por Pier on the island’s east coast yesterday (Nov 27) before public health teams administered the necessary COVID-19 testing and quarantine proceedures on the crew.

Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command and head of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, was present at Ao Por Pier and confirmed that foreign yachts are now permitted to enter the country, with yesterday the first day.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

