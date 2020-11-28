Fugging Unbelievable! Austrian Village to Ditch Unfortunate Obscene Name





The Austrian village of Fucking (pronounced fooking in Standard German) will change its name to Fugging on 1 January 2021, Mayor Andrea Holzner told the broadcaster Oe24 Thursday.

The move to rebrand the village comes amid complaints by locals, whose serene and peaceful rustic life has been disturbed by tourists arriving to take photos of the road sign or even try to steal it.

The hamlet in Upper Austria, with a population of just 104 people, according to 2005 data, is believed to have received its peculiar name from a Bavarian nobleman named Focko who lived in the 6th century.

By Henry Batyaev

Sputnik International

