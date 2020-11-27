November 27, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand signs deal with AstraZeneca for COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand has signed an advance agreement with AstraZeneca to secure a supply of its Covid-19 vaccine and for local production with technology from the British-Swedish firm.

The agreement comes amid reports that AstraZeneca is preparing to conduct new global trials, after critics questioned aspects of an earlier trial that produced results showing up to 90% efficacy of the vaccine. However, CEO Pascal Soriot said he didn’t expect the additional trial to hold up regulatory approvals in the UK and European Union.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Thailand signs deal with AstraZeneca for COVID-19 vaccine 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Iranian Prisoners Transferred to Home Country

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Verdict on Prayut’s Army residence may be a ‘fire exit’ for govt to escape ongoing conflict

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Police claim shooting at protest result of conflict among Ratsadon guards

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand signs deal with AstraZeneca for COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Iranian Prisoners Transferred to Home Country

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Verdict on Prayut’s Army residence may be a ‘fire exit’ for govt to escape ongoing conflict

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Launches Electric Ferry Service

1 hour ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close