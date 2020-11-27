Iranian Prisoners Transferred to Home Country

Iranian Prisoners Transferred to Home Country1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) – Thailand transferred three Iranians, involved in a 2012 bomb plot to Tehran for humanitarian reasons, said Thanee Saengrat, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It was not involved a prisoner swap, he said.
The transfer of Iranians came after Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian academic, imprisoned for more than two years on espionage was released from Iran’s Evin prison on Wednesday.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA