November 27, 2020

Iranian Prisoners Transferred to Home Country

Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=::::.


BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) – Thailand transferred three Iranians, involved in a 2012 bomb plot to Tehran for humanitarian reasons, said Thanee Saengrat, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was not involved a prisoner swap, he said.

The transfer of Iranians came after Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian academic, imprisoned for more than two years on espionage was released from Iran’s Evin prison on Wednesday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

