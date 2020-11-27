Verdict on Prayut’s Army residence may be a ‘fire exit’ for govt to escape ongoing conflict





The country is counting down to December 2, when the Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule if Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha should lose his post for violating the charter.

Just days before Wednesday’s verdict, observers remain divided as to whether the court will send Prayut packing – in the same way as it has done for three prime ministers in the past.

By Thai PBS World

