Verdict on Prayut’s Army residence may be a ‘fire exit’ for govt to escape ongoing conflict

Verdict on Prayut’s Army residence may be a ‘fire exit’ for govt to escape ongoing conflict1 min read
The country is counting down to December 2, when the Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule if Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha should lose his post for violating the charter.
Just days before Wednesday’s verdict, observers remain divided as to whether the court will send Prayut packing – in the same way as it has done for three prime ministers in the past.
