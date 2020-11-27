November 27, 2020

Prayut Launches Electric Ferry Service

Khlong Saen Saep Express Boat Service

Khlong Saen Saep Express Boat Service in Pratu Nam Pier, Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by David McKelvey.


BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha launched an electric ferry service in Phadung Krung Kasem canal and was thankful for the implementation of his government’s policy.

After traveling on an electric ferry from Hua Lamphong to Thewarat market, Gen Prayut said he was grateful that relevant organizations realized the electric ferry service in response to the government’s policy to reduce fine dust pollution.

