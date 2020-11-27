Prayut Launches Electric Ferry Service





BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha launched an electric ferry service in Phadung Krung Kasem canal and was thankful for the implementation of his government’s policy.

After traveling on an electric ferry from Hua Lamphong to Thewarat market, Gen Prayut said he was grateful that relevant organizations realized the electric ferry service in response to the government’s policy to reduce fine dust pollution.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



