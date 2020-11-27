Prayut Launches Electric Ferry Service

Prayut Launches Electric Ferry Service1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha launched an electric ferry service in Phadung Krung Kasem canal and was thankful for the implementation of his government’s policy.
After traveling on an electric ferry from Hua Lamphong to Thewarat market, Gen Prayut said he was grateful that relevant organizations realized the electric ferry service in response to the government’s policy to reduce fine dust pollution.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA