November 24, 2020

Bangkok Governor tests electric boats ahead of Friday opening

Boat at Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok

Boat at Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok. Photo: Iloilo Wanderer.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Governor of Bangkok has reviewed and tested seven new electric passenger boats, which will be entering service on Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem this Friday.

The Governor, Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said upon his inspection, that these boats are Thailand’s first passenger fleet to operate using electric power. They will be serving water transport passengers along Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem in Bangkok from 27th November, following an official opening ceremony presided over by the Prime Minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at 9 a.m.

