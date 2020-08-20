Electric Canal Ferry to be Available for Bangkok’s Phadung Canal in December

Electric Canal Ferry to be Available for Bangkok’s Phadung Canal in December1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Deputy Governor of Bangkok has inspected the assembly of seven electric ferries that will be in service in December this year.
Mr. Sakontee Pattiyakul, Deputy Governor of Bangkok inspected the assembly of the electric ferries that will ply Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal. The electric ferries will serve daily passengers who want to avoid congestion on the roads. In addition, there are also many tourist attractions along the line, so it will be easier to visit such venues. The ferry fee will be only 10 baht.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand