18 Chinese immigrants arrested in Chiang Rai for allegedly entering the country illegally

18 Chinese immigrants arrested in Chiang Rai for allegedly entering the country illegally1 min read
Chiang Rai – 18 undocumented Chinese immigrants were arrested in Chiang Rai on August 2 after reportedly attempting to cross the Mekong River from Laos to enter the country illegally.
A team of investigating officers from the Chiang Saen Immigration Checkpoint was patrolling in the Mekong River area after receiving a tip-off that a group of unlawful aliens would be smuggled the from Ton Pheung District, in northwestern Laos, over the Thailand border via boat.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News