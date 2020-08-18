18 Chinese immigrants arrested in Chiang Rai for allegedly entering the country illegally





Chiang Rai – 18 undocumented Chinese immigrants were arrested in Chiang Rai on August 2 after reportedly attempting to cross the Mekong River from Laos to enter the country illegally.

A team of investigating officers from the Chiang Saen Immigration Checkpoint was patrolling in the Mekong River area after receiving a tip-off that a group of unlawful aliens would be smuggled the from Ton Pheung District, in northwestern Laos, over the Thailand border via boat.

