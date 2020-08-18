August 19, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

18 Chinese immigrants arrested in Chiang Rai for allegedly entering the country illegally

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
Thai Border Patrol Police uniform

Thai Border Patrol officer. Photo: Payakh.


Chiang Rai – 18 undocumented Chinese immigrants were arrested in Chiang Rai on August 2 after reportedly attempting to cross the Mekong River from Laos to enter the country illegally.

A team of investigating officers from the Chiang Saen Immigration Checkpoint was patrolling in the Mekong River area after receiving a tip-off that a group of unlawful aliens would be smuggled the from Ton Pheung District, in northwestern Laos, over the Thailand border via boat.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

18 Chinese immigrants arrested in Chiang Rai for allegedly entering the country illegally 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man found hanged behind Kanchanaburi railway station

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Landslides in Nan, Man Missing in Phitsanulok

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Storm Sinlaku pounds North, Northeast

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

18 Chinese immigrants arrested in Chiang Rai for allegedly entering the country illegally

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Boy, 4, brutally assaulted by own mum in Bangkok

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

State of emergency likely to be extended to end of September

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Logs Single Case of COVID-19 Infection in State Quarantine

42 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close