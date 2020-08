Bangkok police charged a 20-year-old woman with severely assaulting her own son, four, after he reportedly soiled his bed last week. The child was in a coma at hospital.

Pol Col Teerasak Pinyo, chief of the Khok Khram station, said on Wednesday that the woman and her new husband were detained after the incident.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

