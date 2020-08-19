State of emergency likely to be extended to end of September

State of emergency likely to be extended to end of September1 min read
Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will be asked to extend the state of emergency for another month, citing its necessity to protect the public against COVID-19 infection, but public assemblies will not be banned.
General Nataphol Narkpanich, deputy army commander-in-chief and deputy chair of the ad hoc committee considering the easing of lockdown restrictions, said today that, although the general pandemic situation in the country has improved substantially, with a low daily infection rate, the panel remains concerned about public safety, because many restrictions have already been eased.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World