August 19, 2020

Thailand Logs Single Case of COVID-19 Infection in State Quarantine

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube. Photo: fernando zhiminaicela / Pîxabay.


BANGKOK, Aug 19 (TNA) – Thailand reported one new case of Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, who had returned from abroad, raising the total number of cases to 3,382.

Of the total case, 3,199 have recovered and 125 patients are being treated at hospitals, said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The death toll remained at 58.

The new case is a 37-year-old Thai masseuse, who returned from India and arrived in Thailand on Aug 8.

