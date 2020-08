Health officials are investigating the case of a Malaysian visitor to Bangkok who tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned to his homeland.

Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said on Monday that Malaysian authorities identified the patient as a man aged 46. He arrived back in Malaysia on Aug 5.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts