August 18, 2020

King of Thailand commutes Artur Segarra’s death sentence

Royal Flag of King Maha Vajiralongkorn(Rama X) of Thailand

Royal Flag of King Maha Vajiralongkorn(Rama X) of Thailand. Photo: Zsoy.


The King of Thailand has commuted the death sentence to which Spain’s Artur Segarra was sentenced for the 2016 murder of his compatriot David Bernat in Bangkok to life imprisonment, which paves the way for future extradition.

The Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday that the Spaniard is among the inmates who benefited from the royal pardon on the occasion of the 68th birthday of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, which was published last Friday.

The pardon on the death penalty and the imposition of a life sentence opens the door for the prisoner, who has been in prison since February 2016, to initiate a request for transfer to a prison in Spain once he has served at least eight years in prison.

In addition, according to the judges’ ruling, the convicted person must return to the family of the victim some 20,000 euros that he managed to steal from the deceased’s credit cards.

On 20 November 2019, the Supreme Court of Thailand upheld the death penalty against the Spaniard for the kidnapping, robbery and premeditated murder of his compatriot, among other crimes.

