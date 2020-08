PHUKET: A 77-year-old Austrian man has died after the motorbike he was riding collided head-on with a passenger van in Kata last night (Aug 18).

Capt Channarong Pakrongkeua of the Karon Police reported that police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in front of the Kata branch of the Thai Gold Shop on Patak Rd, at about 7:30pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

