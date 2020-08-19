August 19, 2020

Phuket tourism plan due on October 1

Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket. Photo: Simon Jones / flickr.


The Tourism and Sports Ministry aims to introduce its “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan in Phuket by Oct 1, while operators in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai are teaming up as a northern hub for long-stay travellers.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry will join a meeting with Public Health, Interior, Foreign and Transport ministries on Aug 27 about the plan to open the country to tourists from low-risk cities or provinces who seek an excursion to Thailand.

