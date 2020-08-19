August 19, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

OraQuick HIV Self-Testing Kit Available at BOOTS

1 min read
54 mins ago TN
OraQuick HIV test

OraQuick HIV test. Photo: Marcello Casal JR/ABr. CC BY 3.0.


BANGKOK(NNT) – The Department of Disease Control has launched an HIV Self-Test Kit at 36 branches of BOOTs around Bangkok and nearby provinces, to allow people to know faster if they have HIV and get treatment as soon as possible.

Doctor Suwanchai Wattana-Yingcharoenchai, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control together with representatives of partner organizations that work specifically on HIV disease, have launched a trial project that allows people who want to check if they have HIV, to be able to do it themselves anywhere, instead of revealing their names and applying for the complicated procedure at a hospital.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew
National News Bureau of Thailand

OraQuick HIV Self-Testing Kit Available at BOOTS 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

State of emergency likely to be extended to end of September

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Logs Single Case of COVID-19 Infection in State Quarantine

47 mins ago TN
1 min read

King of Thailand commutes Artur Segarra’s death sentence

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

18 Chinese immigrants arrested in Chiang Rai for allegedly entering the country illegally

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Boy, 4, brutally assaulted by own mum in Bangkok

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

State of emergency likely to be extended to end of September

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Logs Single Case of COVID-19 Infection in State Quarantine

47 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close