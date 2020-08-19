OraQuick HIV Self-Testing Kit Available at BOOTS





BANGKOK(NNT) – The Department of Disease Control has launched an HIV Self-Test Kit at 36 branches of BOOTs around Bangkok and nearby provinces, to allow people to know faster if they have HIV and get treatment as soon as possible.

Doctor Suwanchai Wattana-Yingcharoenchai, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control together with representatives of partner organizations that work specifically on HIV disease, have launched a trial project that allows people who want to check if they have HIV, to be able to do it themselves anywhere, instead of revealing their names and applying for the complicated procedure at a hospital.

Full story: NNT



Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew

National News Bureau of Thailand

