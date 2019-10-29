PrEP HIV-prevention med makes progress in Thailand





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai Red Cross Society has held a seminar following up on PrEP pre-exposure HIV prevention medicine services in Thailand, where the drugs are offered to persons in risk groups, helping them prevent becoming infected. The medication, which will accumulate within the body, after a period of daily administration, can help destroy HIV virus entering the body, with almost 100% percent prevention capability. The Department of Disease Control recommends people who indulge in risky behavior use PrEP to help prevent new infections.

The seminar was held in honor of HRH Princess Soamsawali, the Princess Suddhanarinatha, who has been named the Goodwill Ambassador for HIV Prevention in Asia and the Pacific by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), due to her remarkable contributions to public health campaigns.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

