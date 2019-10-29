Tue. Oct 29th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket

Recession of tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket. Photo: Peregrine981.


PHUKET: Karon Police Chief Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun has confirmed that an Indian tourist has died after being pulled from the surf at Kata Beach unconscious and unresponsive late yesterday afternoon (Oct 28).

Col Prawit told The Phuket News that Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified of the man’s death at 5:40pm by medical staff at the Accident and Emergency Center of yet-to-open Chalong Hospital.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

