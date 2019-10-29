Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach





PHUKET: Karon Police Chief Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun has confirmed that an Indian tourist has died after being pulled from the surf at Kata Beach unconscious and unresponsive late yesterday afternoon (Oct 28).

Col Prawit told The Phuket News that Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified of the man’s death at 5:40pm by medical staff at the Accident and Emergency Center of yet-to-open Chalong Hospital.

