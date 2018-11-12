Police probe mystery of unconscious family found in car





CHACHOENGSAO: Police in Bang Pakong district are investigating why a family of three were found unconscious in their car on the Bangkok-Chon Buri elevated expressway after a stopover to buy drinks.

Pol Capt Suriya Phumiwat said on Monday he would ask the Land Transport Department’s engineers to check if engine fumes had leaked into the cab of the Nissan sedan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SONTHANAPORN INCHAN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



