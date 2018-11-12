Australian Muslims Furious Over PM Slamming Radical Islam After Melbourne Attack





Following a terror attack that claimed the life of one person and left two more injured, the Australian prime minister criticised radical religious teachings, specifically radical Islam and urged religious leaders to be proactive in preventing their flocks from being affected by such teachings.

Several Australian Muslim groups have slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his speech on the knife attack that took place on 9 November on Bourke Street in Melbourne, SBS News reported. The Australian National Imams Council said it was ‘outraged’ by the prime minister’s statements and accused him of “politicising the incident and using it for political gain”.

The Forum On Australia’s Islamic Relations (FAIR) claimed the perpetrator, who committed the attack had little to do with Islam and was a “mentally ill person suffering from a psychotic episode”. The Forum urged the prime minister not to make whole Muslim community a ‘scapegoat’ for a single man’s actions.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



