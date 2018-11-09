Australian Police car Holden Commodore SV6
Australia: One dead in Melbourne stabbing attack

November 9, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – One person has been stabbed to death on a central Melbourne street where a knife-wielding man was left in a critical condition after being shot by the Australian police, News.com.au says.

Two other people are in hospital after being stabbed in a busy Bourke Street on Friday afternoon.

“Three people have been stabbed, unfortunately one is deceased at the scene, two other victims are currently in hospital,” police Superintendent David Clayton told reporters at the scene.

