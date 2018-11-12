“Nong Milk” wins drone racing championship in Hong Kong





Drone racing experts from nine countries, including Thailand, were invited to participate in the competition held in Hong Kong during November 9-11. The final round was held on Sunday in which Nong Milk beat the other competitors and emerged as the champion – again being the youngest champion.

About a week ago in China’s southern city of Shenzhen, Nong Milk became the world’s youngest drone racer champion when she captured the gold medal in the women’s category of the 1st FAI World Drone Racing Championship 2018. She was awarded a cash prize of US$ 8,000 or about 250,000 baht.

By Thai PBS World

