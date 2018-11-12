Boy, 12, skipping classes after being whipped by teacher





BURI RAM: A 12-year-old boy who was severely beaten with a stick by his teacher is taking a week off school, recovering at home from the bruising and trauma.

Piya Putthapoh, the director of Anuban Phutthaisong School in Phutthaisong district, said on Monday the boys’ parents had informed the school of their decision to keep him at home for a week. The young student was taking leave to recover from the bruising and regain his composure, the principal said.

