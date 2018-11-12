Ban Hat Suea Ten School in Uttaradit
Isan

Boy, 12, skipping classes after being whipped by teacher

By TN / November 12, 2018

BURI RAM: A 12-year-old boy who was severely beaten with a stick by his teacher is taking a week off school, recovering at home from the bruising and trauma.

Piya Putthapoh, the director of Anuban Phutthaisong School in Phutthaisong district, said on Monday the boys’ parents had informed the school of their decision to keep him at home for a week. The young student was taking leave to recover from the bruising and regain his composure, the principal said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SIRACHAI PIRAKSA
BANGKOK POST

