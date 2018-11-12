Two Russian tourists attack Indian tourists in Central Pattaya





Pattaya – At 11:30PM November 10th, 2018 at the intersection of Central Pattaya Klang and Second Road by the Tops Bowling Alley a married Russian Couple who were highly intoxicated attacked a group of middle aged Indian tourists for what appeared to be no reason at all with a glass beer bottle in front of nearly a dozen shocked witnesses.

The tourists, who refused to give identification and were very uncooperative to authorities, the press and bystanders as our video shows, were arrested after a brief chase. The only information they gave authorities, which they continued to scream at them, is that they are Russian and married.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



