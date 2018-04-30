Intoxicated foreign tourist attacks Tourist Police, knocks out volunteer’s tooth, arrested on Walking Street

Monday, April 30, 2018
Mr. M. M., 58, whose nationality is unclear, was arrested early Friday Morning on Walking Street for assault and theft when he refused to pay a bill at a gogo bar.

Mr. M. was at a popular gogo on Walking Street and had what was stated to be a small tab of a few hundred baht when he attempted to leave without paying. The gogo’s security staff attempted to make him pay but he became aggressive and angry and they summoned the tourist police. The tourist police brought Mr. M. to the checkpoint but quickly discovered that he was so intoxicated he could barely speak.

