SURAT THANI: A bus bound for Nakhon Si Thammarat overturned after skidding off Road 41 in Chaiya district of this southern province, slightly injuring 19 people on board.

Pol Lt Col Anek Mongkol, the deputy superintendent of Chaiya police station, said 15 of the injured were sent to Chaiya Hospital and another four to Tha Chana Hospital. All were released.

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST