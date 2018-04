KANCHANABURI: The naked body of an unidentified man, tattooed and heavily built, was found floating in the Kwai Yai River near a floating restaurant in Muang district on Sunday, police said.

Pol Capt Pongsathorn Pacharalekakul, Muang police deputy chief investigator, said police and divers of Pithak Kan Foundation went to search the river under a bridge at Ban Nong Bua after receiving a report that a body had been sighted at 11.20am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST