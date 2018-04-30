Monday, April 30, 2018
Home > Asia > Influential Islamic State leader arrested in Iraq: media

Influential Islamic State leader arrested in Iraq: media

Troops in Iraq
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Iraqi authorities have arrested an influential leader of the Islamic State (Daesh) group in the city of Mosul in the north of the country, local media reported Saturday, April 28 citing its sources.

The terrorist has been identified as Ebrahim Mesha’al Marei, and arrested due to the presence of precise intelligence information, the Baghdad Post newspaper reported, according to Sputnik International.

In addition, the media reported that an Daesh linked terrorist possessing a Kornet anti-tank guided missile was arrested in northern Baghdad.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Philippine Army GKN Simba Armored Fighting Vehicle

Spaniard Among 2 Suspects Arrested in Philippines with Alleged IS Ties

Breaking News

Massive earthquake strikes the South Pacific Ocean, no tsunami warning

Daesh militant waving a ISIS flag

Indian Police Identify Group Showcasing IS Flags in Kashmir

Leave a Reply