Pakistani Police Detain US Diplomat after His Car Injured 2 Motorcyclists

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Police in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad said early Monday that an American diplomat had been taken into custody after his car hit and injured two motorcyclists.

Senior police official Najeeb ur Rehman told the media that the injured who had been sent to a local hospital were in stable condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a police report said that the US diplomat, Chad Rex Ausburn, was driving a Toyota Jeep on the Constitution Avenue at Secretariat Chowk, Islamabad at around 21:40 local time on Sunday when he struck two motorcyclists, who were shifted to hospital immediately.

