Mayor of French ‘Jihadi Town’ Pushes State to Suppress Islamism

The head of Lunel, a southern French town, which has become a symbol of the jihadist fervor reportedly raging in parts of France, has called on the government to suppress the “radicalized Muslim community” from blossoming in his town.

France Bleu newspaper, which was first to obtain Mayor Claude Arnaud’s letter, cited him as saying:

“I solemnly appeal to the state to prevent fundamentalist Islamic movements from flourishing freely in Lunel.” He went on to say that the town has fallen victim to the effects of radical Islam, which he calls “the gateway” to Islamic terrorism.

Full story: sputniknews.com

