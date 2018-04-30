Monday, April 30, 2018
Home > News > Mayor of French ‘Jihadi Town’ Pushes State to Suppress Islamism

Mayor of French ‘Jihadi Town’ Pushes State to Suppress Islamism

Torched car in Paris suburb
TN News 0

The head of Lunel, a southern French town, which has become a symbol of the jihadist fervor reportedly raging in parts of France, has called on the government to suppress the “radicalized Muslim community” from blossoming in his town.

France Bleu newspaper, which was first to obtain Mayor Claude Arnaud’s letter, cited him as saying:

“I solemnly appeal to the state to prevent fundamentalist Islamic movements from flourishing freely in Lunel.” He went on to say that the town has fallen victim to the effects of radical Islam, which he calls “the gateway” to Islamic terrorism.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai airline launches maiden flight with transsexual attendants

Breaking News

Senate of Thailand to reject Amnesty Bill

German police

Prayut sends condolences to Merkel over German carnage

Leave a Reply