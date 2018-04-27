Friday, April 27, 2018
France Detects Over 400 Daesh Donors Financing Terror Attacks – Report

Islamic State graffiti in France
As a two-day conference on the fight against terrorism financing began on Wednesday at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Paris authorities announced that they have identified hundreds of donors supporting one of the most notorious terrorist groups.

Francois Molins, a major anti-terror prosecutor in France, said Thursday that the country’s intelligence had distinguished 416 French sponsors sending money to Daesh to finance their terrorist activities, France 24 reported.

They also managed to identify 320 fundraisers, mostly from Turkey and Libya, who were responsible for money transfers, Molins argued.

Full story: Link text

Sputnik International

