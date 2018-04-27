Motorists failing to give way to emergency ambulances to face severer penalties

Friday, April 27, 2018
Ambulances at Suvarnabhumi International Airport
The National Legislative Assembly will forward a call for the amendment of traffic law to the Royal Thai Police to consider hefty punishment for drivers who fail to give way to ambulance with critically injured patients on board.

NLA’s movement came after an outspoken medical technologist known widely in the social world as Mor Lab Panda, administrator of Street Hero Project page on Facebook submitted a letter to the NLA president calling for the hefty punishment for drivers who fail to give way to emergency ambulance.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

