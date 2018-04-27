Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Police are looking into a sex tour scandal after a foreign report emerged claiming that companies are offering steamy vacations to Western travellers with particular emphasis being placed on resort destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket.

Pol Lt Gen Thitiraj Nhonghanpitak, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said Thursday he has instructed the Anti–Human Trafficking Division (ATHD) and Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to look into the case.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST