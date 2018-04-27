Friday, April 27, 2018
Home > News > Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Sex tours sites prompt clean-up

Bar girl walking on Soi Cowboy, Bangkok
TN News 0

Police are looking into a sex tour scandal after a foreign report emerged claiming that companies are offering steamy vacations to Western travellers with particular emphasis being placed on resort destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket.

Pol Lt Gen Thitiraj Nhonghanpitak, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said Thursday he has instructed the Anti–Human Trafficking Division (ATHD) and Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to look into the case.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

46 countries, embassies issue travel warnings for Bangkok

Breaking News

ISIL Terrorists Try to Enter Bulgaria as “Refugees”

Breaking News

Thai women are subject to free cervical screening test

Leave a Reply